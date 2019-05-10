Friendswood Library receives excellence award

The Friendswood Library was recognized at the May Friendswood City Council meeting with the Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association. Rebecca Pool, library director at the Deer Park Public Library and past president of TMLDA, presented the award to Library Director Matthew Riley. The library has been honored with the award for five consecutive years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription