Clear Creek ISD teacher named Region IV finalist

Lisa Prekosovich, a second-grade teacher at Falcon Pass Elementary School in the Clear Creek Independent School District, was selected as an elementary finalist in Region IV's Teachers of the Year program. She's been with the district for 24 years. The winner will be announced Aug. 16. The sole finalists for each category will move on to the Texas Teacher of the Year selection process facilitated by the Texas Association of School Administrators.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription