'Dine Out to Donate' raises record amount

Clear Creek Education Foundation board members, "Dine Out to Donate" restaurant participants, and school principals are all smiles as they celebrated the huge success of the 2018 fundraiser to support educational excellence in the Clear Creek Independent School District through the foundation. A total of almost $30,000 was collected, which is a new record.
