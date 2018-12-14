COM awards nursing awards

On Dec. 13, College of the Mainland awarded Shanee Scribner, second from left, with its Student of the Year Award, and Alexis Boettcher, center, was awarded the Outstanding Clinical Performance Award during the school's pinning ceremony. Also pictured, from left are Rosalie Kettler, trustee, Amanda Ordonez, director of nursing, and Warren Nichols, president. Both young ladies each earned an Associate of Nursing degree.
