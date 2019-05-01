UHCL faculty and staff honored

University of Houston-Clear Lake faculty and staff members were recognized for their exemplary service to the university at the annual Faculty & Staff Awards ceremony and luncheon in April. Pictured from left to right are Staff Merit Award recipients Alex Malone and Marlene Richards; Outstanding Lecturer Award recipient Denise Cazes; Hugh P. Avery Prize — the President’s Distinguished Staff Service Award recipient Cindy Cook; Staff Merit Award recipients Lien T. Pham and Laura Wilder; President’s Distinguished Service Award recipient Heather Kanenberg; and President’s Distinguished Research Award recipient Kewei Sha. Not pictured are President’s Distinguished Teaching Award recipient Shreerekha Subramanian and Outstanding Adjunct Award recipient Joan Mauldin.