Aeris Buss wins scholarship from Rotary Club

Aeris Buss, right, was named one of the 2019 scholarship recipients from the Rotary Club of Galveston. Buss is a 2019 graduate of Ball High School and will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall majoring in nutritional sciences and psychology. Also pictured from left is Rotarian Margo Snider, and President Ruth Finkelstein Suhler.
