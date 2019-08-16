CIS-Bay Area receives $50K grant award

Communities In Schools-Bay Area received a $50,000 grant award from The Simmons Foundation to help support its dropout prevention program at Eugene Kranz Junior High School in Dickinson. Pictured from left is Janet Summers, of CISBA, and Abbie Laird, CISBA student support specialist at the school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription