CIS-Bay Area receives $50K grant award

Communities In Schools-Bay Area received a $50,000 grant award from The Simmons Foundation to help support its dropout prevention program at Eugene Kranz Junior High School in Dickinson. Pictured from left is Janet Summers, of CISBA, and Abbie Laird, CISBA student support specialist at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.