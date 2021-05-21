Ball High School student wins Live Más Scholarship

Kaylhan Garcia, a senior at Ball High School, was one of 26 students nationwide who won a $25,000 Live Más Scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation. Out of more than 10,000 students who applied, Garcia, who also works for Taco Bell, won the highest amount awarded. She also founded a nonprofit organization, Dreamers Thrive, to mentor younger students and encourage them to pursue their ambitions through education. She will be attending American University in Washington D.C. to study international relations in the fall.