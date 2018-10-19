Kristian Dietel receives President's Award

Texas City Independent School District's Foundation for the Future Vice President Kristian Dietel was presented with the 2018 President’s Award Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. This award is presented annually to a foundation director who goes beyond what is required and is always available to assist in propelling the foundation forward. President José Boix and Christina Hall-Payne, executive director are pictured with Kristian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.