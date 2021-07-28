Clean Galveston awards funds to local nonprofits

Galveston's Own Farmers Market's Young Gardeners and Victory Gardens programs were awarded funds from Clean Galveston, which will be used to install upgraded composting systems in at least four of the garden locations. Pictured from left is Robert Evans, treasurer and secretary; Casey McAuliffe, executive director of farmers market; Matt Hamon, grant committee chair; and Joanie Steinhaus, chair.

