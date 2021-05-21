Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce happenings

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and unveiling of the Unified Communications Board at Oppe Elementary School on May 14. The board — gifted to the school by the Christina Sullivan Foundation — started as a non-verbal communication board which became unified for non-verbal, English, and Spanish speaking students to learn, work, play, live unified, bringing hope and inclusion bringing to life the mission of the foundation.

