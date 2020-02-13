County food bank wins security system

The Galveston County Food Bank won a $10,000 security system from Security 101 as a part of its eighth annual Gift of Security online voting program initiative. Pictured from left is Cliff Smith, owner of Security 101 Houston; Jennifer Smith, marketing specialist Security 101 Houston; Jeff Gordon, project coordinator of food bank; and Donnie VanAckeren, president and CEO of food bank.

