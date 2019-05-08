Auxiliary presents $15,200 to COM

Members of the Mainland Medical Center Auxiliary presented a check for $15,200 to College of the Mainland to help fund scholarships during the April 29 COM board of trustees meeting. For the past 17 years, the auxiliary has donated more than $250,000 to COM and funded 101 scholarships. Pictured from left to right are Lisa Watson, COM Foundation executive director; trustees Melissa Skipworth, Don Gartman and Alan Waters; auxiliary members Marlene Marquer, Deborah Bastien, Kay Hendricks and Jerry Cook; President Warren Nichols; and trustees Bennie Matthews, Rosalie Kettler, Rachel Delgado and Kyle Dickson.
