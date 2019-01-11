A&A Machine & Fabrication held its 2018 Founders Gold Awards program Dec. 14 at Landry's in Kemah. 

The recipients, Hurshell Morrison, David Gonzalez, and Ryan Johnson, were selected by their peers. All three recipients have exhibited the characteristics the A&A Founders wanted instilled in all of its employees. Initiative, "always available" attitude, team players, and skilled craftsman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription