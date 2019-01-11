A&A Machine & Fabrication held its 2018 Founders Gold Awards program Dec. 14 at Landry's in Kemah.
The recipients, Hurshell Morrison, David Gonzalez, and Ryan Johnson, were selected by their peers. All three recipients have exhibited the characteristics the A&A Founders wanted instilled in all of its employees. Initiative, "always available" attitude, team players, and skilled craftsman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.