Donna Hatch receives cord, certificate from DAR

Donna Hatch, center, receives her New Horizons Course graduation cord and certificate from Susan Tillman, left, state regent, Texas Daughters of the American Revolution, and Marcy Carter-Lovick, vice regent, at the recent DAR State Conference in Houston. New Horizons is an upper level DAR leadership training course which requires a year-long study. Hatch is currently the historian of the George Washington Chapter of DAR in Galveston, which was the first DAR Chapter formed in Texas on June 17,1895.
