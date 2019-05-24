Young Marine Artist Search contest winners

Pictured are student winners from Galveston Independent School District who participated in the local Young Marine Artist Search contest. Pictured from left to right on front row: Emeline Howrey, Samantha Schmoeller, and Juliana Salinas. Back row, from left, Caroline Baze, Mary Katherine Piel, Colleen Moore (teacher), Tara Donnelly, Ty Polzin, Kaitlyn Mixon, Candie Lepo (teacher), Margo Snider (president Galveston Art League), Azucena Gonzalez, and Trinity Smith. The artwork will go on to compete at the national level.