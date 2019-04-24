O'Connell students receive excellence award

Students at O'Connell College Preparatory School were recently awarded with the Aerospace Education Excellence Program Award from the Civil Air Patrol for their outstanding achievement in promoting aerospace education. Pictured from left are Caleb Spoth, Nina Corley, teacher of class, Tanner Adkins, Noah Bova, Joana Strueby, Soeun Moon, and Lin Litdavong.

