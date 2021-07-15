DSW Homes donates to annual press run

Yvonne Mascorro, from left, circulation and audience director for The Daily News, Liz Turner, executive director and founder of SMART Family Literacy Inc., Steve Mataro, with DSW Homes, and Leonard Woolsey, president of Southern Newspapers Inc. and publisher of The Daily News, celebrate DSW Homes donation of $15,000 to SMART Family Literacy Inc. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Both DSW Homes and SMART Family Literacy, Inc. are partners with The Daily News for the newspaper’s annual Press Run, which will be held Oct. 9.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription