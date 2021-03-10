Eleven students in the Clear Creek Independent School District were recognized as 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Art winners.
Three of these student pieces from Eliza Hoffman and Swapna Ramchandra from Clear Springs High School, and Cassandra Toler from Clear Creek High School were also chosen for the Rodeo’s School Art Auction.
These artists, ranging from elementary to high school, were honored in the district contest in the categories of Best of Show, Gold Medal, and Special Merit award winners.
The full list of winners for the district include:
Best of Show — Eliza Hoffman, Clear Springs High School; Ashna Maknojia, League City Intermediate School; and Violet Williams, Ralph Parr Elementary School.
Gold Medal — Cassandra Toler, Clear Creek High School; Swapna Ramchandra, Clear Springs High School; Briana Sepulveda, Westbrook Intermediate School; and Michael Arrendondo, Falcon Pass Elementary School.
Special Merit — Isabella Pritchard, Clear Springs High School; Kaylyn Sitka and Chloe McSorley, Clear Brook High School; and Hannah Nation, Clear Falls High School.
