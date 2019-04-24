Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas encouraged attendees to don their best derby hats and attire for the ninth annual Savor the Hope Gala on April 12 at Hotel ZaZa in Houston. Pictured from left are Angela Bivens, Margaret Vail, Kelly Davis, and Kathy Viscariello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.