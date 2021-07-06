Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.