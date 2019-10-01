Assistance League of the Bay Area happenings

Assistance League of the Bay Area will join The Bridge Over Troubled Waters to promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Oct. 9-12 at its resale shop, 100 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 80, in Webster. The shop will take 30 percent off any item with a touch of purple in it to promote awareness of domestic violence. Pictured from left are Tammy Nielson, Lisa Holbrook, Kathleen Courville, and Samantha Lannie.