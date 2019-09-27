Sons of the American Revolution happenings

The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of the Sons of the American Revolution presented the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal to Shellie Hedin, assistant manager at Kelley's in Pearland, for her outstanding service and support of veterans and first responders. Pictured from left, Edward Gordon, Vinnie Cerisano, Hedin, and John Lenes.
