Kemah native continues Seabee tradition

Construction man, Joseph Cayer, of Kemah, is a member of the U. S. Navy's Construction Force known as the Seabees, which is an elite group of personnel trained in both combat and the craft skills of the construction industry. Cayer, who serves as a construction mechanic, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center in Port Hueneme, California.
