On Dec. 15, the John B. Hood Camp No. 50 Sons of Confederate Veterans in Galveston participated in the Wreaths Across America program by placing wreaths in Episcopal Cemetery in Galveston. The group was assisted by Regent Cheryl Tucker of the George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
