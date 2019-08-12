Friendswood ISD student panel

The Friendswood Independent School District's Student Panel was well represented at the district's education foundation's Roaring '20s New Employee Luncheon on Aug. 2 at Hope Village Event Center. The panel for 2019-20 is pictured from left to right: Christian Lee, Hayden Holcomb, Claire Durso, Asiya Siddiqi, and Lauren Daugherty. Brayden Sweeney is on the front row.