Galveston ISD educator nominated for award

Paula Franklin, a special education instructional specialist for the Galveston Independent School District, has been nominated for the 2018-19 national LifeChanger of the Year Award. Franklin was recognized as a LifeChanger in her community for going above and beyond for her students. To view Franklin’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.
