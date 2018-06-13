'In The Name of God Coalition'

During the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, the “In The Name of God” interfaith coalition had a get together at sunset to share the breaking of fast June 9 at the Galveston Islamic Center. Pictured are some of the members from various congregations on the island. They all enjoyed a wonderful evening of cordial conversations, love, compassion and delicious Middle Eastern food including shish kebabs and baclava.
