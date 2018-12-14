Kemah Volunteer Dept. receives donation

Flint Hills Resources presented a $5,000 donation to the Kemah Volunteer Fire Dept. on Dec. 6 at its offices in La Porte. Pictured from left to right are John Hutcherson, site manager for FHR, and Chief Brent Hahn of the fire department. The department will use the donation to purchase automated external defibrillators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.