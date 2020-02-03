iYar Fine Arts Awards winners announced

R. Ravi Iyer, founder and director of iYar Fine Arts, left, and Superintendent Greg Smith, right, are pictured with the secondary winners of the iYar Fine Arts Awards during the 2020 Science & Engineering Fair Awards Night on Jan. 22 at the Learner Support Center. Students pictured from left are Sophia Evans, Drew Holland, Ella Schreiter, Danetta Paul, and Sharil Maredia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.