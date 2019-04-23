Keep Friendswood Beautiful receives top recognition

Keep Friendswood Beautiful was one of 85 winners out of 300, who recently received the Gold Star recognition from Keep Texas Beautiful. Pictured is an example of one of Keep Friendswood Beautiful’s projects is in Stevenson Park. Gold Star communities will receive their award at the Keep Texas Beautiful annual conference in June.
