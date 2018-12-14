Veron Anderson receives award

On Oct. 13, Veron Anderson was selected as a recipient of the Warriors Medal of Valor Award due to his lifelong commitment in supporting military working dogs and their handlers. He's a member of Vietnam Dog Handlers Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, and American Legion Post No. 20.
