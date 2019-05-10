DAR donates to Galveston Historical Foundation

A donation in honor of Saranne Labay, right, was presented to the Galveston Historical Foundation in recognition of her presentation "How They Survived the 1900 Storm." Labay, a native Galvestonian, is a direct descendant of the families who owned Gresham House, now called The Bishop's Palace. Labay is currently chapter registrar of the George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and is also a member of the Sidney Sherman Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Colonial Dames of America. Also pictured is Regent Cheryl Tucker.
