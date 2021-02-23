City of Friendswood happenings

Mayor Mike Foreman proclaimed Feb. 10, 2021, as “Paul Yee Day” in Friendswood. Yee is a recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal for Chinese American Veterans Service in World War II. He's one of 13 veterans who were recently honored. Yee volunteered for military service in World War II while in high school in San Francisco. Paul was trained as one of the Army’s first radar specialists, serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations. Foreman also presented Yee with a state flag on behalf of Sen. Larry Taylor which was flown over the Capitol in Austin.

