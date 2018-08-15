The Leah Simpson Memorial Scholarship Reception was held Sunday at the Nessler Center in Texas City. Pictured from left to right on the front row are Atarah Langham, Amber Roberson, Lorraine Hunter-Simpson (founder), Kearra Shaw, Irene Dillion (sitting in for Sean Dillon), and Jazmine Evans. Back row, left to right are Angela Milburn Thomas, committee member, Katina Williams, Andrea Hypolite, Nadiya Thomas, Tyreese Washington, Carrington Julian, Carolyn Dailey, Ta’Wanda Fuqua, and Teresa Boulet.
