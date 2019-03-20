Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393

On March 17, the Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 recently held its annual St. Joseph's Altar celebration. The group served a free spaghetti dinner for the local community followed by an auction of traditional Italian baked goods, flowers and wine. Proceeds benefited retired nuns. Pictured with Grand Knight Frank Marullo (yellow Taste of Italy apron) are Sister Carmela and Sister Virginia and the Knights of Columbus cooking team.

