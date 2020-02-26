Delta Kappa Gamma Society International happenings

The Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International received a grant from the Alpha State Texas Education Foundation to benefit Upward Hope Academy in Galveston, which is a private secondary school for non-traditional learners. The campus was the 2019 recipient of $700 to be used toward educational materials and resources. Pictured from left are Pat Bumpus, secretary, Tillie Wiley, Kathy Whatley, principal, Virginia Gomez, ESL teacher, and Suzanne Druss, project coordinator for chapter.