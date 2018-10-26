Moody Foundation recognized at summit

Moody Foundation Trustee Ross Moody, left, is pictured receiving the Texas Travel Industry's Heritage Award from the Texas Travel Industry Association COO Dan Decker during the group's annual summit on Sept. 26 in Galveston. The foundation is the first non-corporate recipient to receive this distinguished award.
