Community partners give back to food drive

Community partners, Texas First Bank and Rust-Ewing Insurance donated food items to the annual "Share Your Holidays" food drive. Pictured from left is Richard Wade, board member of the Galveston County Food Bank, Corinna Danilevich, employee of bank, and Cathy Croft, employee of Rust-Ewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.