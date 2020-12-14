Dine Out For Charity raises $10,000

James Clark, right, president of the Galveston chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association and director of operations for Mosquito Café and Patty Cakes Bakery, met with local nonprofits to donate $10,000, which was raised during the recent Dine Out for Charity fundraiser. The Daily News also partnered with the group. Attending the event were, from left, Mike Dean, president, Yaga's Entertainment; Kelly de Schaun, CEO, Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees; Maryellen LeDuc, president of the board of directors, Ronald McDonald House of Galveston; Maureen Patton, executive director, The Grand 1894 Opera House; Margie Chavarria, executive director, Ronald McDonald House; Karen McWhorter, development director, Family Service Center of Galveston County; and Angie Brown, executive director, Teen Health Center Inc. Not pictured: Mark Kellner, board of directors, Galveston County Food Bank; Katherine Hughes, director of development, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County Inc.; and Leonard Woolsey, publisher, The Daily News.

