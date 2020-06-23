Serra Club happenings

Rose Ann Jackson is pictured receiving the presidents manual as she assumes the position of president of the Serra Club of Galveston from Vince Cavarretta, former president. Cavarretta is now the Governor of Serra District No. 10, which includes the diocese of Galveston/Houston and Beaumont. The Serra Club promotes vocations to the priesthood and other religious in the Catholic church.

