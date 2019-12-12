Central Middle School students help with food drive

Students from Central Middle School helped unload car loads of contributions during the annual "Share Your Holidays" food drive. Accompanying the students were Betty Jones (middle with Santa hat on), representing the school's student council; and Megan Sanborn, right, co-student council representative.
