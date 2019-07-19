Kiwanis Club donates to education foundation

The Galveston Kiwanis Club donated $500 to the Galveston Independent School District's Education Foundation to purchase book bags for the GISD Book Bus. Pictured from left are members Chuck Kaufmann, Judge Lonnie Cox, Elizabeth Bennett, from GISD, Barbara Sanderson, and Don Nurdin.
