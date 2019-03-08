DAR essay contest winners

LEFT: Pearl Wong, left, of Satori Elementary School in Galveston, was the 1st place sixth-grade winner in the Daughters of the American Revolution American History Essay Contest. Other winners pictured are: Howie Wong, 2nd place, Satori; Amari Johnson, 3rd place, Satori; and Christiona Wilson, honorable mention, Lorraine Crosby Middle School in Hitchcock. The 1st place winner received a certificate and medal, and the other winners received a certificate which were presented by Catherine Polk, right rear, chair, and Cheryl Tucker, left rear, regent of the George Washington Chapter of DAR.
