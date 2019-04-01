Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School recently announced its third nine-weeks awards for the 2018-19 school year.
Perfect attendance
PreK4: Carter Compton and Colton Bledsoe.
Kindergarten: Eliza Velez.
First grade: Ellie Almendarez, Reagan Farrell, and Dominic Garza.
Second grade: Ted Almendarez, Raegan Fontenot, and Alessandra Guzman.
Third grade: Dresden Bledsoe, Reese Landry, Hunter Mach, and Oscar Santos.
Fourth grade: Jack Comeau, Lane Farrell, Isabell McNally, and Sophia Mensik.
Fifth grade: Samantha Guzman.
Sixth grade: Rylie Farrell and Waylon Maxwell.
Honor roll
All A's
First grade: Ellie Almendarez and Reagan Farrell.
Second grade: Raegan Fontenot and Alessandra Guzman.
Third grade: Reese Landry and Raylee Lawson.
Sixth grade: Rylie Farrell.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Dominic Garza, Townes Medrano, Crosby Medrano, Allison Munoz, and Ethan Velez.
Second grade: Ted Almendarez.
Third grade: Brianna Baughn, Hunter Mach, and Oscar Santos.
Fourth grade: Colbie Ballard, Jack Comeau, Miguel Mejia, and Tyler Nelson.
Fifth grade: Samantha Guzman and Joel Salazar.
Sixth grade: Colby Kadlecek and Victoria McNally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.