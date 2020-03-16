Keep Friendswood Beautiful receives recognition

Keep Friendswood Beautiful volunteers and city of Friendswood staff are pictured helping the e-recycling efforts at the Fall Hall recycling event. This event, as well as the upcoming Spring Sparkle set for April 11 and many others, were cited in naming the group the “Affiliate of the Month” by Keep Texas Beautiful.
