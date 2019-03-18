Santa Fe's March Yard of the Month 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Chuck and Nancy Scott's yard at 13221 Jamie Lane in Santa Fe has been chosen as the Santa Fe Yard of the Month for March. The yard was chosen for its pleasing display of shrubs and hedges along its walkway in front of the house. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston police officer charged with felony sex crimesFormer Crystal Beach fire chief pleads guilty to theftMan dies after dog attack near Santa Fe, sheriff saysTeen injured in golf cart accident on West EndDocuments detail indecency case against GPD officerRangers investigating Galveston inmate death, sheriff saysPolice investigating body found in Texas City7-year-old hit by truck on Seawall BoulevardLa Marque man who died in custody identifiedLeague City businesses worried about long-term I-45 construction CollectionsLow Lands, High StakesPhotos: Texas City vs. Santa Fe boys soccerPhotos: Houston Dynamo 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 2Photos: Houston Dynamo 2, Montreal Impact 1Photos: Mardi Gras! Galveston BeginsPhotos: 5th Annual Mainland Mardi Gras ParadePhotos: Trail Riders Head to HoustonPhotos: Friendswood vs. Texas City girls soccer CommentedMalcontents threaten traditional American culture (108)Trump and cronies are robbing us through tax cuts (69)Voting Democrat is the only way to help our children (58)Galveston business owner demands city cease Mardi Gras closures (45)Santa Fe ISD president pleads for funding in Austin (38)New maps predict sea level rise through 2050 (32)Charging for admission to Mardi Gras is reasonable (30)Residents surprised when natural gas plant goes live (30)Mom says son's trouble at school is linked to race (30)Law enforcement should knock off the no-knock raids (29)
