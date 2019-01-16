Reid Kunz Lepo donates to Salvation Army 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email During the holiday season, Reid Kunz Lepo, 7, of Galveston, donated his Christmas budget of $50 to The Salvation Army in lieu of a gift for himself for the second year in a row. Lepo is pictured with Michelle Kilpatrick of The Salvation Army. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBody recovered at San Luis PassSanta Fe woman accused of posing as FBI 'secret agent'Two charged shortly after Galveston bank robberySeven now charged in string of Galveston robberiesAnother arrest made, charges added in Galveston robberiesDriver arrested after being clocked at 112 mphWoman charged with stealing $30K from La Marque WalmartOne killed, another arrested after Galveston hit-and-runLa Marque police credit drug crackdown with 27 indictmentsMan fell off dock, drowned in Offatts Bayou, police say CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2018Photos: Texans Wildcard PlayoffPhotos: Texans 20, Jaguars 3 CommentedSo, now Trump wants us to pay for the wall (156)For now, the Senate owns the government shutdown (153)Local officials standing by Trump is disgusting (125)Democrats once embraced a 'border fencing strategy' (117)Government shutdown is just bad theater (93)Trump's presidency is one for the history books (66)US economy is soaring under Trump (51)What do we do with Trump in 2019? (47)All I want for Christmas is the following (41)Anti-Trump columnist should have exhibited civility (38)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.