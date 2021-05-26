Clear Creek ISD names Elementary Teacher of the Year

Lisa Prekosovich, a teacher at Falcon Pass Elementary School in the Clear Creek Independent School District, was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2021. She was honored at an award breakfast sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Space Center, League City and Seabrook on May 13. Picture from left is Raymond Moore, president of Rotary Club of Space Center; Edie Houlden, president of Rotary Club of Seabrook; Prekosovich; Eric Williams, superintendent; and Jane McFaddin, president of Rotary Club of League City.