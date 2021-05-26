Clear Creek ISD names Elementary Teacher of the Year

Lisa Prekosovich, a teacher at Falcon Pass Elementary School in the Clear Creek Independent School District, was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2021. She was honored at an award breakfast sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Space Center, League City and Seabrook on May 13. Picture from left is Raymond Moore, president of Rotary Club of Space Center; Edie Houlden, president of Rotary Club of Seabrook; Prekosovich; Eric Williams, superintendent; and Jane McFaddin, president of Rotary Club of League City.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription