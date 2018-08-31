COM employees donate school supplies

College of the Mainland employees donated school supplies for students in Santa Fe. Pictured left to right are Jeannie Thielemann and Jodi Gidley with the Santa Fe Independent School District, and representing COM are Julie Guardiola, Rosie Rojas, Carlene Pannell, Michelle Gerami, Jennifer Johnson, Kelley Waters, and Leanne Downton.
